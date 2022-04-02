Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Shivpal Starts Following Modi, Adityanath on Twitter

Sulking socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Twitter, further fuelling speculation about strains in the Samajwadi Party-led opposition alliance. With the latest additions, Yadav now follows 12 Twitter handles, which include the Dalai Lama, the President of India, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office.

Yadav had contested the recent Assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol. But he skipped the Opposition alliance’s meeting earlier this week and took oath on March 31. He later went to the chief minister’s residence here, fuelling speculation of his changing sides.

The latest development is seen as yet another step of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief in quitting the opposition alliance and cross over to the BJP. “There should be something new in the New Year. On Saturday (the first day of the Hindu New Year), Shivpal Ji started following (on Twitter) Modi, Adityanath and Dinesh Sharma," Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) spokesperson Deepak Mishra told .

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.