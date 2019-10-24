Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Akkalkot Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अक्कलकोट): Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa of BJP Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Akkalkot (अक्कलकोट) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
250. Akkalkot (अक्कलकोट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,45,086 eligible electors, of which 1,80,955 were male, 1,64,113 female and 18 voters of the third gender. A total of 425 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,33,001 eligible electors, of which 1,74,761 were male, 1,58,238 female and 18 voters of the third gender. A total of 425 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,00,871.
Akkalkot has an elector sex ratio of 906.93.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17644 votes which was 8.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.71% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Patil Sidramappa Malkappa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1385 votes which was 0.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.2% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 250. Akkalkot Assembly segment of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Solapur Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.95%, while it was 65.13 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.25%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 357 polling stations in 250. Akkalkot constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 352.
Extent: 250. Akkalkot constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Akkalkot Tehsil, Solapur South Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Boramani, Musti, Valsang.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Akkalkot is: 17.5722 76.1578.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Akkalkot results.
