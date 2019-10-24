Akkalkuwa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अक्कलकुवा): Amshaya Fulaji Padavi of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

. Akkalkuwa (अक्कलकुवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nandurabar district of Maharashtra and is part of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 89.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,77,960 eligible electors, of which 1,39,929 were male, 1,38,031 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 43 service voters had also registered to vote.

Akkalkuwa Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 38137 53.24% Aamshya Fulaji Padavi INC 33490 46.76% Adv. K. C. Padavi IND -- 0.00% Nagesh Dilvarsing Padvi BTP -- 0.00% Dr. Sanjay Ravlya Valvi AAP -- 0.00% Adv. Kailas Pratapsing Vasave NOTA -- 0.00% Nota LEADING IND -- 0.00% Bharat Jalya Pawara

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,47,070 eligible electors, of which 1,24,768 were male, 1,22,301 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 43 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,09,521.

Akkalkuwa has an elector sex ratio of 986.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Padavi Adv K C of INC won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 15775 votes which was 9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.76% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Padvi Adv K C of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 2559 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.47% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 1. Akkalkuwa Assembly segment of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency. Nandurbar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.91%, while it was 68.4 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.77%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 349 polling stations in 1. Akkalkuwa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.

Extent: 1. Akkalkuwa constituency comprises of the following areas of Nandurabar district of Maharashtra: Akkalkuwa Tehsil and Akrani Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Akkalkuwa is: 21.7785 74.1459.

