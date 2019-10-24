Akola East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अकोला पूर्व): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

31. Akola East (अकोला पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Akola district of Maharashtra and is part of Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,44,015 eligible electors, of which 1,76,780 were male, 1,67,217 female and 18 voters of the third gender. A total of 574 service voters had also registered to vote.

Akola East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 4196 58.93% Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar LEADING VBA 2229 31.31% Bhade Haridas Pandhari INC 695 9.76% Vivek Ramrao Paraskar RPI(S) -- 0.00% Priti Pramod Sadanshiv BSP -- 0.00% Sheshrao Bhaurao Khadse NOTA -- 0.00% Nota SBP -- 0.00% Prafulla Alis Prashant Sahebrao Bharsakal IND -- 0.00% Mahendra Ramesh Bhojane IND -- 0.00% Ashok Bhimrao Koltake IND -- 0.00% Anil Bapurao Kaple IND -- 0.00% Athawale Sanjay Gopalrao BMKP -- 0.00% Harshal Ashok Shirsat IND -- 0.00% Ajabrao Ramrao Tale PPI(D) -- 0.00% Nikhil Malti Bhonde

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,00,651 eligible electors, of which 1,57,551 were male, 1,43,092 female and 18 voters of the third gender. A total of 574 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,74,988.

Akola East has an elector sex ratio of 945.9.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Savarkar Randhir Pralhadrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 2440 votes which was 1.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.83% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhade Haridas Pandhari of BBM won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 14244 votes which was 9.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BBM had a vote share of 32.72% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 31. Akola East Assembly segment of Akola Lok Sabha constituency. Akola Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 26 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 56.8%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.1%, while it was 53.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.7%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 350 polling stations in 31. Akola East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 31. Akola East constituency comprises of the following areas of Akola district of Maharashtra: Akola Tehsil (Part) - Akola (Municipal Corporation) (Part), Ward No 8 to 12, 31 to 37 and 54 to 55, Akot Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Kutasa, Chohatta, 3. Akola Tehsil (Part)-Ghusar, Palso BK., Borgaon Manju, Kapshi and Akola, Umari Pragane Balapur (CT) and Malkapur (CT).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Akola East is: 20.7039 77.0776.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Akola East results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.