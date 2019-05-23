English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akola Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Akola (अकोला) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Akola is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.09%. The estimated literacy level of Akola is 86.95%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,03,116 votes which was 20.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 64,848 votes which was 8.77% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.93% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Akola was: Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,82,014 men, 7,90,609 women and 20 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Akola Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Akola is: 20.767 77.2541
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अकोला, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); অকোলা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); अकोला, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); અકોલા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); அகோலா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); అకోలా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಅಕೊಲಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); അകോല, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Akola Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
130729
47.28%
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
VBA
82988
30.01%
Ambedkar (Adv)Prakash Yashwant
INC
53657
19.41%
Hidyatullah Bharkatullah Patel
BSP
2146
0.78%
Bhai B.C.Kamble
NOTA
2082
0.75%
Nota
BMP
1549
0.56%
Mrs.Pravina Laxmanrao Bhatkar
PPI(D)
847
0.31%
Arun Kankar Wankhede
IND
726
0.26%
Sachin Ganpatlal Sharma
IND
581
0.21%
Arun Manohar Thakare
IND
562
0.20%
Murlidhar Lalsing Pawar
IND
355
0.13%
Social Workar Gajanan Onkar Harne (Anna)
IND
271
0.10%
Pravin Chandrakant Kaurpuriya
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results