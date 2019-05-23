Akola Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao BJP Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao LEADING

Akola Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 130729 47.28% Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Leading VBA 82988 30.01% Ambedkar (Adv)Prakash Yashwant INC 53657 19.41% Hidyatullah Bharkatullah Patel BSP 2146 0.78% Bhai B.C.Kamble NOTA 2082 0.75% Nota BMP 1549 0.56% Mrs.Pravina Laxmanrao Bhatkar PPI(D) 847 0.31% Arun Kankar Wankhede IND 726 0.26% Sachin Ganpatlal Sharma IND 581 0.21% Arun Manohar Thakare IND 562 0.20% Murlidhar Lalsing Pawar IND 355 0.13% Social Workar Gajanan Onkar Harne (Anna) IND 271 0.10% Pravin Chandrakant Kaurpuriya

6. Akola is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.09%. The estimated literacy level of Akola is 86.95%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,03,116 votes which was 20.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BBM candidate by a margin of 64,848 votes which was 8.77% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 38.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.51% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.93% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Akola was: Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,82,014 men, 7,90,609 women and 20 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Akola is: 20.767 77.2541Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अकोला, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); অকোলা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); अकोला, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); અકોલા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); அகோலா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); అకోలా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಅಕೊಲಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); അകോല, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)