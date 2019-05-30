Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Akola MP Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Sworn in as Minister of State in Modi Cabinet 2.0

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao was also member of the 16th Lok Sabha from the same Akola seat. He had earlier won the seat from 2004 to 2014.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Akola MP Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Sworn in as Minister of State in Modi Cabinet 2.0
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao taking oath as Minister of state.
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP MP Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao was sworn in as Minister of State in Narendra Modi’s brand new cabinet on Thursday.

He comfortably with a comfortable margin from the reserved seat of Maharashra’s Akola.

From 2004 to 2008, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre became Member of Committee on Information Technology and was Member of Committee on Estimates from 2014.

He was also member of the 16th Lok Sabha from the same Akola seat. He had earlier won the seat from 2004 to 2014.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram