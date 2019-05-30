Akola MP Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Sworn in as Minister of State in Modi Cabinet 2.0

BJP MP Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao was sworn in as Minister of State in Narendra Modi’s brand new cabinet on Thursday.He comfortably with a comfortable margin from the reserved seat of Maharashra’s Akola.From 2004 to 2008, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre became Member of Committee on Information Technology and was Member of Committee on Estimates from 2014.He was also member of the 16th Lok Sabha from the same Akola seat. He had earlier won the seat from 2004 to 2014.