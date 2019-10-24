Akola West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अकोला पश्चिम): Sajid Khan Mannan Khan of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

30. Akola West (अकोला पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Akola district of Maharashtra and is part of Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,31,456 eligible electors, of which 1,68,583 were male, 1,62,857 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 295 service voters had also registered to vote.

Akola West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 4287 71.91% Sajid Khan Mannan Khan LEADING BJP 1658 27.81% Govardhan Mangilal Sharma @ Lalaji BMKP 17 0.29% Shakti Das Kharare IND -- 0.00% Ravindra Ganeshrao Mundhe IND -- 0.00% Rahul Ashok Jadhao VBA -- 0.00% Madan Bhargad BSP -- 0.00% Dhananjay Pralhadrao Nalat RSSP -- 0.00% Janardan Narayanrao Kanade NOTA -- 0.00% Nota PPI(D) -- 0.00% Pro. Suman Madhukar Tirpude

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,76,433 eligible electors, of which 1,44,039 were male, 1,32,384 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 295 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,56,923.

Akola West has an elector sex ratio of 966.03.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Govardhan Mangilal Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 39953 votes which was 27.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.75% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Govardhan Mangilalji Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11910 votes which was 9.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.17% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 30. Akola West Assembly segment of Akola Lok Sabha constituency. Akola Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.79%, while it was 48.87 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.69%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 283 polling stations in 30. Akola West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 240.

Extent: 30. Akola West constituency comprises of the following areas of Akola district of Maharashtra: Akola Tehsil (Part) - Akola (Municipal Corporation) (Part), Ward No 1 to 7,13 to 30, 38 to 53 and 56 to 65.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Akola West is: 20.7128 76.9924.

