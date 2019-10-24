Akole Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अकोले): Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

216. Akole (अकोले), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.29% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 42.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,54,499 eligible electors, of which 1,33,364 were male, 1,21,134 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 530 service voters had also registered to vote.

Akole Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 6616 63.46% Dr. Kiran Yamaji Lahamate LEADING BJP 3515 33.72% Pichad Vaibhav Madhukarrao VBA 141 1.35% Dipak Yashwant Pathave NOTA 114 1.09% Nota IND 39 0.37% Ghane Bhiva Rama

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,38,420 eligible electors, of which 1,26,070 were male, 1,12,350 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 530 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,09,714.

Akole has an elector sex ratio of 908.3.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pichad Vaibhav Madhukar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 20062 votes which was 12.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 41.97% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pichad Madhukar Kashinath of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 9079 votes which was 6.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 43.74% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 216. Akole Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 6 contestants and in 2009 elections 5 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.73%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.65%, while it was 65.45 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.08%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 307 polling stations in 216. Akole constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 303.

Extent: 216. Akole constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Akole Tehsil, Sangamner Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Ghargaon

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Akole is: 19.4765 73.8891.

