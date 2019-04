Akshay Kumar Tweets Teaser of 'Candid And Completely Non-Political' Interview With PM Modi

While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi . Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him! pic.twitter.com/Owji9xL9zn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

Dear @akshaykumar, it was good talking to you about everything, except politics and elections :)

I'm sure people would like watching our conversation. https://t.co/4iyZS1n2rN — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2019

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday put out a teaser to his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the actor created a frenzy with an announcement that said he was “getting into an uncharted territory”. The declaration on Twitter had led many to believe that he was taking a political plunge, like several other actors.Calling the interview “candid and completely non-political”, Kumar said it was a privilege to have sat down with the prime minister.“While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi. Watch it at 9AM tomorrow via @ANI for some lesser known facts about him!"In the 24-second teaser Kumar uploaded to his Twitter account, he can be seen sitting beside Modi in a well-furnished verandah at Delhi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, which is the Prime Minister's official residence.The clip starts with Kumar asking Modi whether he would prefer living at home with his mother, brother and other relatives. To which Modi replies: “I left everyone when I was a very young child. For instance, my mother used to tell me: why do you waste time behind me?”Modi in a tweet hinted that the conversation was about topics other than politics and elections. "I'm sure people would like watching our conversation," he said.Kumar on Monday quashed allegations that he was contesting elections after his previous tweet had generated much enthusiasm and led to speculation that he could make his political debut. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, actor Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress. The party has fielded her from Mumbai North constituency.On Tuesday, actor Sunny Deol joined the BJP a few days after meeting party president Amit Shah. He has been fielded from Hoshiarpur in Punjab.