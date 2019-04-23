Akshay Yadav Among 11 Candidates Under EC Lens For Using Social Media During Silence Period

The Election Commission has taken cognizance of the reports of 11 Lok Sabha candidates using social media platforms for campaigning during the silence period of 48 hours before the polling day.EC has asked detailed reports from District Magistrates in the case. As per the EC guidelines, the candidates cannot campaign in any form, including corner meetings, processions or social media platforms.The 11 names, who have allegedly used social media platforms for campaigning in the 48 hour silence period, include BJP candidate from Firozabad Chandrasen Jadaun, Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Firozabad Akshay Yadav, BJP candidate from Sambhal Parmeshwar Lal Saini, BJP candidate from Badaun Sanghmitra Maurya, Congress candidate from Moradabad Imran Pratapgarhi, alliance candidate from Pilibhit Hemraj Verma, BJP candidate from Etah Rajveer Singh, alliance candidate from Aaonla Ruchi Veera, Congress candidate from Bareilly Praveen Singh Aron, alliance candidate from Bareilly Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar and BJP candidate from Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh.The eleven candidates are contesting from the 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls in third phase today on April 23. The 10 seats that went for polls in UP constitute the potato belt, once considered the Yadav stronghold.The constituencies that have gone to polling in the third phase include Pilibhit, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly. Out of these parliamentary seats, the contest in Rampur where Azam Khan is pitted against Jaya Prada is bound to be interesting. Firozabad will witness Shivpal Yadav contest against his own nephew Akshay Yadav and Badaun will see Dharmendra Yadav contesting against Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya.