English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stalin Has Urgency in Claiming DMK Presidency, I Have No Such Wish: Alagiri Ahead of Chennai Show of Strength
Days after claiming that all loyal workers were with him, Alagiri also appeared to be reaching out to his estranged brother M K Stalin to facilitate his re-entry into the party, saying he never hankered after any post.
MK Stalin with family members MK Alagiri, Kanimozhi and others during their father M Karunanidhi's funeral ceremony at Anna Memorial, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Madurai: Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Saturday fired a fresh salvo claiming the party would face a 'threat' after his September 5 Chennai rally, expected to be a show of strength by him.
Days after claiming that all loyal workers were with him, the former union minister also appeared to be reaching out to his estranged brother M K Stalin to facilitate his re-entry into the party, saying he never hankered after any post.
Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7, had expelled Alagiri and his supporters from the party in 2014 at the height of his fight with his Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.
"You please wait till September 5 when we are organising silent rally to pay homage at the memorial of thalaivar (leader)...You will know how the party men accept me and want me there (party)," he told reporters here.
The DMK would definitely face 'threat' following the rally. "Even rivals had appreciated my election work..and organisational skills.. Section of DMK leaders will understand me at least now," he asserted.
He was apparently referring to his role in ensuring the success of DMK in by-elections in southern Tamil Nadu during the DMK's 2006-11 rule.
Earlier, he held a consultative meeting with his supporters for the rally.
Indicating a fresh succession war in the DMK, Alagiri had on August 13 claimed all loyal party workers are with him and hit out at Stalin, accusing him of blocking his return to the party.
In his interaction with media to on Saturday, Alagiri said: "I never desired for any post when thalaivar (leader) Karunanidhi was alive. Why should I seek any post now? I don't have desire to become DMK president.... Stalin is showing urgency in taking over as party president."
Asked about state minister R B Udhayakumar's remarks that he was organising the rally to join the DMK, the former union minister said there was nothing wrong if he joined the DMK founded by late chief minister C N Annadurai and nurtured by his father.
Alagiri claimed if he was not re-admitted into the DMK,the party leaders would again face similar defeat in coming Lok Sabha elections like in the last Parliament and assembly polls. "The same situation will continue."
DMK had drawn a blank in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, with the AIADMK sweeping 37 of the 39 seats. It suffered back-to-back defeats in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls in 2011 and 2016.
DMK has brushed aside Alagiri's latest claims. The party has convened its general council meet in Chennai on August 28 where its working president Stalin will be elevated as the party the chief.
Alagiri wielded considerable influence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and was the party's organising secretary for south zone before his expulsion.
Also Watch
Days after claiming that all loyal workers were with him, the former union minister also appeared to be reaching out to his estranged brother M K Stalin to facilitate his re-entry into the party, saying he never hankered after any post.
Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7, had expelled Alagiri and his supporters from the party in 2014 at the height of his fight with his Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.
"You please wait till September 5 when we are organising silent rally to pay homage at the memorial of thalaivar (leader)...You will know how the party men accept me and want me there (party)," he told reporters here.
The DMK would definitely face 'threat' following the rally. "Even rivals had appreciated my election work..and organisational skills.. Section of DMK leaders will understand me at least now," he asserted.
He was apparently referring to his role in ensuring the success of DMK in by-elections in southern Tamil Nadu during the DMK's 2006-11 rule.
Earlier, he held a consultative meeting with his supporters for the rally.
Indicating a fresh succession war in the DMK, Alagiri had on August 13 claimed all loyal party workers are with him and hit out at Stalin, accusing him of blocking his return to the party.
In his interaction with media to on Saturday, Alagiri said: "I never desired for any post when thalaivar (leader) Karunanidhi was alive. Why should I seek any post now? I don't have desire to become DMK president.... Stalin is showing urgency in taking over as party president."
Asked about state minister R B Udhayakumar's remarks that he was organising the rally to join the DMK, the former union minister said there was nothing wrong if he joined the DMK founded by late chief minister C N Annadurai and nurtured by his father.
Alagiri claimed if he was not re-admitted into the DMK,the party leaders would again face similar defeat in coming Lok Sabha elections like in the last Parliament and assembly polls. "The same situation will continue."
DMK had drawn a blank in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, with the AIADMK sweeping 37 of the 39 seats. It suffered back-to-back defeats in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls in 2011 and 2016.
DMK has brushed aside Alagiri's latest claims. The party has convened its general council meet in Chennai on August 28 where its working president Stalin will be elevated as the party the chief.
Alagiri wielded considerable influence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and was the party's organising secretary for south zone before his expulsion.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Trailer: Mani Ratnam’s Gangster Film is a Family Drama at Heart
- Happy Onam: Celebrities Send Love, Wish 'Speedy Recovery' to Kerala; See Tweets
- Jose Mourinho Denies Rift with Man Utd's Ed Woodward
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- 7 Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sister on Raksha Bandhan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...