Alagiri Rally LIVE: DMK Neta Who Greeted Rebel Leader at Airport Suspended as Stalin Sends Strong Message

Alagiri Rally LIVE Updates: Expelled DMK leader Alagiri is set to hold a silent march in Chennai today in what is being seen as his first strength of popularity against brother and party president MK Stalin. Not taking the act if rebellion lightly, the DMK has suspended party functionary Ravi, the area secretary for Velachery, for greeting Alagiri at the Chennai airport. The action was taken by party loyalists and senior leader K Anbazhagan.
Following the death of Karunanidhi last month, the family had put up a united front for two days. A day after the burial rituals, Alagiri, taking a leaf out of deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s playbook had sounded the call for rebellion from Marina. On August 30, however, Alagiri said he would accept Stalin as the ‘leader’ if he is taken back to the party.
The fact that Alagiri is planning to walk into the heart of Chennai to his father's resting place is akin to sounding the war cry. Alagiri is challenging Stalin on his territory.
Sep 5, 2018 9:36 am (IST)
A Mighty Challenge | MK Alagiri, who has been out of active politics for four years now, is unwilling to go down without a fight. After his repeated attempts to worm his way back into the DMK with his family's support came to a nought, he decided he will take on Stalin publicly. Claiming at Karunanidhi's final resting place at Marina Beach that the cadre of the DMK are with him, he referred to Stalin as a working president who “does not work” and who is “incapable” of leading the party to victory.
Sep 5, 2018 9:33 am (IST)
Alagiri vs Stalin | Alagiri had challenged MK Stalin's leadership within a week of Karunanidhi's demise. MK Stalin is the younger brother of Alagiri. Alagiri had been shown the door by the party chief in 2014 after the battle between the two brothers became difficult to reconcile. Ever since, Stalin has been in total control of the DMK, stuffing the party hierarchy at every level in every district with his own men.
Sep 5, 2018 9:29 am (IST)
M Ravi is the area secretary of Velacherry in Chennai. A statement from DMK General Secretary Anabazhagan said, “Ravi is being suspended from the DMK for bringing disrepute to the party". Anbazhagan is said to have played a key role in the smooth coronation of MK Stalin last week.
Sep 5, 2018 9:25 am (IST)
Strong Message | The suspension of Ravi from DMK is being touted as Stalin's strong message to his party workers that there is no place for those who even dream of supporting Alagiri. Party chief MK Stalin conveyed a message that Ravi was suspended for 'bringing disrepute to DMK'.
Sep 5, 2018 9:21 am (IST)
Rally Day | As the mega rally is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, MK Alagiri has already arrived in Chennai from Madurai at the Chennai airport by a DMK functionary Ravi. Soon after receiving Alagiri at the airport on Monday, Ravi was suspended from the party.
File photo of MK Alagiri. (PTI)
Alagiri had publicly stated earlier that he cannot consider anyone as his leader other than the late M Karunanidhi, his father and party president. Alagiri was expelled from the DMK by Karunanidhi for anti-party activities.
Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said the current leadership of the DMK — a reference to Stalin — was not willing to re-admit him despite his requests. He said the DMK did not consist just of the General Council, which has elected Stalin as the DMK President, and that "genuine party cadres" were with him.
Asked if he would accept Stalin's leadership, Alagiri said: "If I am in the party, then I will." In a show of strength, Alagiri is preparing to organise a rally in which he says over 100,000 people would take part.
On August 27, Alagiri warned in Madurai that if the DMK leadership did not take him back, then its leadership will have to face "consequences". He did not elaborate. Alagiri was opposed to Stalin becoming the DMK President. After the death of his father, he spoke in riddles claiming that the DMK would face difficulties if it ignored him.