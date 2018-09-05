Alagiri Rally LIVE: Leader Shoves His Supporters Amid Scuffle at Silent March, DMK Keeps Close Watch

Event Highlights
The DMK rebel MK Alagiri has arrived at the Triplicane police station to lead the rally. Security at the memorial site of late Karunanidhi has been beefed up for a possible political turmoil as MK Alagiri is set to move his 'peace rally' from the Triplicane police station towards Marina beach in Chennai.
The rift between Alagiri and Stalin widened a day ahead of the crucial executive committee meeting of DMK that is likely to anoint Stalin as the party chief after the demise of Karunanidhi at the age of 94 on August 7.
Supporters of MK Alagiri can be seen arriving in huge numbers at the venue:
#Visuals from the rally being held by expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri and his supporters to the Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/KbcWkcLqqx— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018
Alagiri supporters have challenged the suspension of party cadres who went to receive him at the Chennai airport:
DMK cadres who received Alagiri at airport were suspended from party. Today lakhs of cadres are here to attend the peace march, how many will be sacked? Although we've been sacked we'll be DMK cadres only: PM Mannan, Madurai Corporation Ex-Dy mayor&aide of MK Alagiri #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/44VZFCbXBB— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018
The cadre cheered loudly when senior party leader Durai Murugan mentioned that Stalin is soon to be elevated as president of DMK.
On August 24, MK Alagiri started meeting supporters at his residence in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. For the first three days, scores of people met Alagiri at his residence but the numbers have gradually declined since Monday.
'Peace Rally' | MK Alagiri had announced in a press release that his mega rally move from the Triplicane police station towards Karunanidhi's grave at Marina beach in Chennai. Alagiri has also called it a "peace rally" or a "silent rally" to mark the 30th day death anniversary of the Kalaignar. Earlier, he had claimed that a lakh of supporters would participate.
Show of Strength? | MK Alagiri's mega rally on Wednesday is organised to mourn the death of his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Wednesday's rally is clearly a show of strength. Inspite of the fact that Alagiri had expressed his willingness to work under his younger brother, the present chief MK Stalin, the rally would reveal how much of a political threat he really is to his estranged younger brother.
The former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam strongman in southern Tamil Nadu, who has been flexing muscles since the death of his father M Karunanidhi on August 7, said the rally in Chennai was being organised as per the wishes of the cadres.
Stalin Under Pressure | But though Stalin 2.0 made for interesting photo-ops, it failed to cut electoral ice. Which is why Stalin will be under pressure to offer something new in a post-Karunanidhi and post-Jayalalithaa Tamil Nadu political theatre. He cannot afford to bank entirely on the negative vote against the ruling AIADMK. Stalin 3.0 will be necessary to present a DMK model of governance that is an improvement over the one presided over by his father.
For now, it is unlikely that Alagiri will be able to take away a part of the DMK with him. Which is why Stalin's challenge comes not so much from Alagiri but from himself. Two years ago, ‘Team Stalin’ convinced the leader to undergo a sartorial makeover, discarding his veshti for trousers and white shirt for coloured fabric. The intention was to connect with the young voters in Tamil Nadu by looking like one of them.
MK Alagiri boasts that he will have up to one lakh people walking with him. That may be a tall claim, but do not rule out the possibility of anti-DMK parties helping Alagiri to ensure the optics of his challenge is not a washout. Just as the DMK is poised to take advantage of the split in the AIADMK and the weak leadership of the ruling party, there will be many a vested interest looking to exploit the fissures within the DMK first family.
Offer of Reconciliation? | On August 27, MK Alagiri said if the DMK does not re-induct him into the party, then the party will face the consequences. On Thursday, Alagiri said that he is even ready to accept Stalin as the leader of the DMK if he is reinstated into the DMK. "We are ready to work with MK Stalin if I am reinducted into the party. If they take us back into the party, we have to accept Stalin as leader, right? There is no other way. If we are not taken back, I will take a decision after meeting with my supporters," said Alagiri.
On August 24, MK Alagiri started meeting supporters at his residence in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. For the first three days, scores of people met Alagiri at his residence but the numbers gradually declined. There were over 10 supporters who were at Alagiri's residence to meet him. Miffed over media's lukewarm response to his cause, the expelled DMK leader asked them to leave his residence. The incident happened a day after MK Stalin became the president of the DMK.
A considerable crowd at the Wallahjah Road in Chennai as MK Alagiri supporters join for the mega rally:
Tamil Nadu: Supporters of expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri gather at Wallahjah Road in Chennai to participate in the march to Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach. MK Alagiri will hold a rally at the memorial today. pic.twitter.com/YnoEODjzTg— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018
In December last year, following the DMK's embarrassing loss at the RK Nagar by-elections, Alagiri had pinned the blame on Stalin. This time, he has warned that if he is kept out the DMK, would face a similar defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election like it did in the last Parliament and Assembly polls. Alagiri wielded considerable influence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and was the party's organising secretary for the south zone before his expulsion.
The Madurai-based Alagiri, who has been holding a series of meetings in the past few days with his supporters on the Chennai rally, continued the consultations. On whether any DMK leader would participate in the march, he said, “I don't want to answer questions based on presumptions.” On Saturday, he had said his strength would be known during the rally. “You will know how the party men accept me and want me there (in the party),” he had said.
Indicating a fresh succession war in the DMK, Alagiri had on August 13 claimed that all "loyal" party workers were with him and accused Stalin of blocking his return to the party. Later, he sought to project himself as someone who was not interested in posts and said he had never hankered for any position in the party even when Karunanidhi was alive.
Security has been beefed up at late Karunanidhi's memorial in Chennai's Marina beach:
Tamil Nadu: Visuals from M Karunanidhi's memorial at Chennai's Marina beach. Expelled DMK leader & M Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri will hold a rally at the memorial today. pic.twitter.com/M4pjPxTfWm— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018
Alagiri seen amid his supporters in Chennai.
Following the death of Karunanidhi last month, the family had put up a united front for two days. A day after the burial rituals, Alagiri, taking a leaf out of deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s playbook had sounded the call for rebellion from Marina. On August 30, however, Alagiri said he would accept Stalin as the ‘leader’ if he is taken back to the party.
Alagiri had publicly stated earlier that he cannot consider anyone as his leader other than the late M Karunanidhi, his father and party president. Alagiri was expelled from the DMK by Karunanidhi for anti-party activities.
Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said the current leadership of the DMK — a reference to Stalin — was not willing to re-admit him despite his requests. He said the DMK did not consist just of the General Council, which has elected Stalin as the DMK President, and that "genuine party cadres" were with him.
Asked if he would accept Stalin's leadership, Alagiri said: "If I am in the party, then I will." In a show of strength, Alagiri is preparing to organise a rally in which he says over 100,000 people would take part.
On August 27, Alagiri warned in Madurai that if the DMK leadership did not take him back, then its leadership will have to face "consequences". He did not elaborate. Alagiri was opposed to Stalin becoming the DMK President. After the death of his father, he spoke in riddles claiming that the DMK would face difficulties if it ignored him.
