Alagiri Rally LIVE: Leader Shoves His Supporters Amid Scuffle at Silent March, DMK Keeps Close Watch

News18.com | September 5, 2018, 12:07 PM IST
Event Highlights

Alagiri Rally LIVE Updates: Expelled DMK leader Alagiri is set to hold a silent march in Chennai today in what is being seen as his first strength of popularity against brother and party president MK Stalin. Not taking the act if rebellion lightly, the DMK has suspended party functionary Ravi, the area secretary for Velachery, for greeting Alagiri at the Chennai airport. The action was taken by party loyalists and senior leader K Anbazhagan.

The DMK rebel MK Alagiri has arrived at the Triplicane police station to lead the rally. Security at the memorial site of late Karunanidhi has been beefed up for a possible political turmoil as MK Alagiri is set to move his 'peace rally' from the Triplicane police station towards Marina beach in Chennai.
Sep 5, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)

'Will Remain DMK Cadres' | Former deputy mayor of Madurai — PM Mannan told ANI, "DMK cadres who received Alagiri at the airport were suspended from party. Today, lakhs are here to attend the peace march, how many will be sacked? Although we've been sacked we'll be DMK cadres only."

Sep 5, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | After Karunanidhi's Death, Succession War in DMK as Alagiri Claims Supremacy Over Stalin

The rift between Alagiri and Stalin widened a day ahead of the crucial executive committee meeting of DMK that is likely to anoint Stalin as the party chief after the demise of Karunanidhi at the age of 94 on August 7.

Sep 5, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

Supporters of DMK rebel MK Alagiri arrive for the rally with posters that read, "Silent Rally for Kalaignar':

Sep 5, 2018 11:55 am (IST)

'No Comments' | When asked about MK Alagiri's mega rally in Chennai, senior DMK leader and treasurer of the party Duraimurugan, denied a comment. The DMK has been decidedly silent about the troublesome Alagiri and Stalin has remained unperturbed.

Sep 5, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

Scuffle in 'Peace Rally' | As the 'peace rally' began moving from Triplicane police station to Anna Memorial, MK Alagiri was seen shoving his supporters. Alagiri had earlier claimed that he would expect supporters in lakhs for his rally in Chennai, which is MK Stalin's home turf.

Sep 5, 2018 11:44 am (IST)

Supporters of MK Alagiri can be seen arriving in huge numbers at the venue:

Sep 5, 2018 11:40 am (IST)

Alagiri Begins Roadshow | DMK Rebel Alagiri begins his 'peace rally' in Chennai. He will lead the march to Anna memorial amid a huge crowd of supporters. This is touted as a massive show of strength. 

Sep 5, 2018 11:29 am (IST)

The Leader Arrives | MK Alagiri has arrived at the Triplicane police station to lead his mega rally in Chennai. The rally was expected to begin at 10 am on Wednesday. Alagiri's mega rally is likely to move from the police station to the memorial of Karunanidhi at the Marina beach.

Sep 5, 2018 11:26 am (IST)

Alagiri supporters have challenged the suspension of party cadres who went to receive him at the Chennai airport:

Sep 5, 2018 11:10 am (IST)

Simultaneous Raids in Tamil Nadu | Meanwhile, the state of Tamil Nadu is witnessing a new development. The CBI is conducting raids across the state. Raids were conducted at Health Minister Vijayabaskar's residence and at the residences of present and former DGPs.

Sep 5, 2018 10:54 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | After Alagiri Rises in Revolt, DMK Accuses Centre of Creating Rift in Party

The cadre cheered loudly when senior party leader Durai Murugan mentioned that Stalin is soon to be elevated as president of DMK.

Sep 5, 2018 10:54 am (IST)

DMK executive council member Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan had earlier alleged “the central government is trying to create a split in the party. We should not give space for them to create any rift and we should stay together.”

Sep 5, 2018 10:48 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Ready to Accept Stalin as Leader If Reinducted Into DMK, Says Alagiri

On August 24, MK Alagiri started meeting supporters at his residence in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. For the first three days, scores of people met Alagiri at his residence but the numbers have gradually declined since Monday.

Sep 5, 2018 10:44 am (IST)

'Peace Rally' | MK Alagiri had announced in a press release that his mega rally move from the Triplicane police station towards Karunanidhi's grave at Marina beach in Chennai. Alagiri has also called it a "peace rally" or a "silent rally" to mark the 30th day death anniversary of the Kalaignar. Earlier, he had claimed that a lakh of supporters would participate. 

Sep 5, 2018 10:39 am (IST)

Stalin Not Perturbed | For now, the Stalin camp remains unperturbed and does not see Alagiri as a threat to the party. The younger brother and president of DMK has been silent about the troublesome Alagiri and  senior party leaders maintain a studied silence when asked about reinducting him. 

Sep 5, 2018 10:36 am (IST)

Show of Strength? | MK Alagiri's mega rally on Wednesday is organised to mourn the death of his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Wednesday's rally is clearly a show of strength. Inspite of the fact that Alagiri had expressed his willingness to work under his younger brother, the present chief MK Stalin, the rally would reveal how much of a political threat he really is to his estranged younger brother. 

Sep 5, 2018 10:27 am (IST)

In the image, a crowd can be seen with posters that read 'Silent Rally for Kalaignar': 

Sep 5, 2018 10:24 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Be Ready to Face Consequences If I Am Not Readmitted to Party, Alagiri Warns DMK

The former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam strongman in southern Tamil Nadu, who has been flexing muscles since the death of his father M Karunanidhi on August 7, said the rally in Chennai was being organised as per the wishes of the cadres.

Sep 5, 2018 10:23 am (IST)

Stalin Under Pressure | But though Stalin 2.0 made for interesting photo-ops, it failed to cut electoral ice. Which is why Stalin will be under pressure to offer something new in a post-Karunanidhi and post-Jayalalithaa Tamil Nadu political theatre. He cannot afford to bank entirely on the negative vote against the ruling AIADMK. Stalin 3.0 will be necessary to present a DMK model of governance that is an improvement over the one presided over by his father.

Sep 5, 2018 10:23 am (IST)

For now, it is unlikely that Alagiri will be able to take away a part of the DMK with him. Which is why Stalin's challenge comes not so much from Alagiri but from himself. Two years ago, ‘Team Stalin’ convinced the leader to undergo a sartorial makeover, discarding his veshti for trousers and white shirt for coloured fabric. The intention was to connect with the young voters in Tamil Nadu by looking like one of them.

Sep 5, 2018 10:22 am (IST)

MK Alagiri boasts that he will have up to one lakh people walking with him. That may be a tall claim, but do not rule out the possibility of anti-DMK parties helping Alagiri to ensure the optics of his challenge is not a washout. Just as the DMK is poised to take advantage of the split in the AIADMK and the weak leadership of the ruling party, there will be many a vested interest looking to exploit the fissures within the DMK first family.

Sep 5, 2018 10:20 am (IST)

Offer of Reconciliation? | On August 27, MK Alagiri said if the DMK does not re-induct him into the party, then the party will face the consequences. On Thursday, Alagiri said that he is even ready to accept Stalin as the leader of the DMK if he is reinstated into the DMK. "We are ready to work with MK Stalin if I am reinducted into the party. If they take us back into the party, we have to accept Stalin as leader, right? There is no other way. If we are not taken back, I will take a decision after meeting with my supporters," said Alagiri.

Sep 5, 2018 10:15 am (IST)

Building the Ground | On August 24, MK Alagiri started meeting supporters at his residence in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. For the first three days, scores of people met Alagiri at his residence but the numbers gradually declined. There were over 10 supporters who were at Alagiri's residence to meet him. Miffed over media’s lukewarm response to his cause, the expelled DMK leader asked them to leave his residence. The incident happened a day after MK Stalin became the president of the DMK.

Sep 5, 2018 10:10 am (IST)

A considerable crowd at the Wallahjah Road in Chennai as MK Alagiri supporters join for the mega rally:

Sep 5, 2018 10:08 am (IST)

In December last year, following the DMK's embarrassing loss at the RK Nagar by-elections, Alagiri had pinned the blame on Stalin. This time, he has warned that if he is kept out the DMK, would face a similar defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election like it did in the last Parliament and Assembly polls. Alagiri wielded considerable influence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and was the party's organising secretary for the south zone before his expulsion.

Sep 5, 2018 10:00 am (IST)

Alagiri had also claimed that if he was not readmitted into the DMK, the party leaders would face a similar defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election like in the last Parliament and assembly polls. Alagiri wielded considerable influence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and was the party's organising secretary for the south zone before his expulsion.

Sep 5, 2018 9:59 am (IST)

The Madurai-based Alagiri, who has been holding a series of meetings in the past few days with his supporters on the Chennai rally, continued the consultations. On whether any DMK leader would participate in the march, he said, “I don't want to answer questions based on presumptions.” On Saturday, he had said his strength would be known during the rally. “You will know how the party men accept me and want me there (in the party),” he had said. 

Sep 5, 2018 9:57 am (IST)

Indicating a fresh succession war in the DMK, Alagiri had on August 13 claimed that all "loyal" party workers were with him and accused Stalin of blocking his return to the party. Later, he sought to project himself as someone who was not interested in posts and said he had never hankered for any position in the party even when Karunanidhi was alive.

Sep 5, 2018 9:53 am (IST)

Back after Hibernation | MK Alagiri has been in political hibernation since his expulsion from the party in 2014 by Karunanidhi. The former union minister was sacked at the height of his fight with Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.

Sep 5, 2018 9:51 am (IST)

Security has been beefed up at late Karunanidhi's memorial in Chennai's Marina beach: 

Alagiri Rally LIVE: Leader Shoves His Supporters Amid Scuffle at Silent March, DMK Keeps Close Watch
Alagiri seen amid his supporters in Chennai.

Following the death of Karunanidhi last month, the family had put up a united front for two days. A day after the burial rituals, Alagiri, taking a leaf out of deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s playbook had sounded the call for rebellion from Marina. On August 30, however, Alagiri said he would accept Stalin as the ‘leader’ if he is taken back to the party.

Alagiri had publicly stated earlier that he cannot consider anyone as his leader other than the late M Karunanidhi, his father and party president. Alagiri was expelled from the DMK by Karunanidhi for anti-party activities.

Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said the current leadership of the DMK — a reference to Stalin — was not willing to re-admit him despite his requests. He said the DMK did not consist just of the General Council, which has elected Stalin as the DMK President, and that "genuine party cadres" were with him.

Asked if he would accept Stalin's leadership, Alagiri said: "If I am in the party, then I will." In a show of strength, Alagiri is preparing to organise a rally in which he says over 100,000 people would take part.

On August 27, Alagiri warned in Madurai that if the DMK leadership did not take him back, then its leadership will have to face "consequences". He did not elaborate. Alagiri was opposed to Stalin becoming the DMK President. After the death of his father, he spoke in riddles claiming that the DMK would face difficulties if it ignored him.
