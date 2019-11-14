Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Alagiri Throws Weight behind Rajinikanth, Says He will Fill Political Vacuum

A perception is prevalent among some that a vacuum exists in politics after AIADMK stalwart J Jayalalithaa and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alagiri Throws Weight behind Rajinikanth, Says He will Fill Political Vacuum
File photo of expelled DMK leader and son of late chief minister M Karunanidhi MK Alagiri. (PTI)

Chennai: Coming out in support of superstar Rajinikanth, DMK chief Stalin's estranged brother M K Alagiri on Thursday said there is a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu and the top actor will fill it by foraying into politics.

Alagiri, the elder brother of the Dravidian party president, however, declined to answer if he will join hands with the top actor if he launched a political party.

"What he says is true, that is all and what more can I say," Alagiri told reporters at the airport here when asked to comment on Rajinikanth's recent remark that there was a leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu.

A perception is prevalent among some that a vacuum exists in politics after AIADMK stalwart J Jayalalithaa and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Seeking to turn the tables on the top actor, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had days ago said he was only an actor and no political leader had aired such a view.

On who will fill the political vacuum, Alagiri, who was expelled from the DMK in 2014, said "Rajini will fill the vacuum for sure."

The former Union Minister, however, said,"I don't want to answer," when asked if he will join Rajinikanth as and when the actor launched a political party.

Alagiri, a former union minister, was expelled from the party by his father and the then DMK president M Karunanidhi in 2014 at the height of the siblings' tussle for supremacy.

The erstwhile DMK strongman of south Tamil Nadu, however, could not make a comeback despite signalling his intention to bury the hatchet with Stalin.

Except for his rare media comments, Alagiri leads a life of self-imposed political exile.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram