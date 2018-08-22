English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alagiri to Spell Out Political Action Plan After Next Month's Rally
Asked about his next course of action, Alagiri said that it would be decided after the September 5 rally in Chennai.
File Photo of MK Alagiri.
Madurai: M K Alagiri, elder son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, on Wednesday said he would chalk out his political action plan after holding a rally next month and following consultations with his supporters.
"They do not (DMK led by its working president M K Stalin) appear to want to take me back," he told reporters here to a question.
Asked about his next course of action, Alagiri said that it would be decided after the September 5 rally in Chennai.
"All these things will be decided after the rally on September 5. Functionaries from all districts will be consulted and a decision taken," he said.
Alagiri, who has been questioning the leadership of his estranged brother M K Stalin had days ago announced that he would hold a peace rally in Chennai, to the mausoleum of his late father M Karunanidhi.
