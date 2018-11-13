English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MK Alagiri's Supporter Hacked to Death in Madurai
The victim on his way home when the gang on two bikes fatally attacked him and sped away. One of the assailants has been identified as Jothimani (32).
M K Alagiri leading his rally in Chennai. (File photo: ANI)
Loading...
Madurai: A 45-year-old supporter of former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri was hacked to death by a four-member gang near Palamedu in the district on Monday.
'Madurai' Veeran was on his way home when the gang on two bikes fatally attacked him and sped away, they said. One of the assailants has been identified as Jothimani (32), they said. The motive behind the attack was not known and a search was on for the other members of the gang, police said.
The elder son of late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi was once considered a party strongman controlling cadres and politics from the southern city of Madurai. He won the 2009 LS elections from the city and was Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government.
Alagiri and his younger brother Stalin have been at loggerheads since Karunanidhi named the latter as his successor. Since then, Alagiri has never missed a chance to make clear his opposition to his brother.
'Madurai' Veeran was on his way home when the gang on two bikes fatally attacked him and sped away, they said. One of the assailants has been identified as Jothimani (32), they said. The motive behind the attack was not known and a search was on for the other members of the gang, police said.
The elder son of late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi was once considered a party strongman controlling cadres and politics from the southern city of Madurai. He won the 2009 LS elections from the city and was Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government.
Alagiri and his younger brother Stalin have been at loggerheads since Karunanidhi named the latter as his successor. Since then, Alagiri has never missed a chance to make clear his opposition to his brother.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest
- Taylor Moves to Three in ICC ODI Rankings Behind Kohli & Rohit
- 'I Know I am Muslim as Others Don't Let Me Forget': When House Hunting in Metros Turns into Nightmare
- Apple's Asia Suppliers Struggle With Falling Share Prices, Amid Fears of Weak iPhone Sales
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...