MK Alagiri's Supporter Hacked to Death in Madurai

A 45-year-old supporter of former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri was hacked to death by a four-member gang near Palamedu in the district on Monday.'Madurai' Veeran was on his way home when the gang on two bikes fatally attacked him and sped away, they said. One of the assailants has been identified as Jothimani (32), they said. The motive behind the attack was not known and a search was on for the other members of the gang, police said.The elder son of late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi was once considered a party strongman controlling cadres and politics from the southern city of Madurai. He won the 2009 LS elections from the city and was Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government.Alagiri and his younger brother Stalin have been at loggerheads since Karunanidhi named the latter as his successor. Since then, Alagiri has never missed a chance to make clear his opposition to his brother.