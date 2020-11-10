Alamnagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Alamnagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Alamnagar (आलमनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Madhepura district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhepura. Alamnagar is part of 13. Vaishali Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.25%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,35,681 eligible electors, of which 1,75,319 were male, 1,60,092 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,13,386 eligible electors, of which 1,64,034 were male, 1,49,347 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,276 eligible electors, of which 1,39,925 were male, 1,23,351 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alamnagar in 2015 was 187. In 2010, there were 133.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Narendra Narayan Yadav of JDU won in this seat by defeating Chandan Singh of LJP by a margin of 43,876 votes which was 22.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.74% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Narendra N Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating of INC by a margin of 42,345 votes which was 27.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.16% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 70. Alamnagar Assembly segment of Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Alamnagar are: Md. Iftekhar Alam (RLSP), Nabin Kumar (RJD), Narendra Narayan Yadav (JDU), Sunila Devi (LJP), Abhishek Anand (PP), Naresh Mandal (RJJP), Prashant Kumar Jha (LSPL), Rajnandan Kumar Sinha (SMP), Sarveshwar Prasad Singh (JAPL), Sudhanshu Kumar (BJJP)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.76%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.37%, while it was 58.54% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 70. Alamnagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 290. In 2010 there were 265 polling stations.

Extent:

70. Alamnagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhepura district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Puraini, Alamnagar and Chausa; Gram Panchayats Rahta Phanhan, Nayanagar, Sahjadpur, Lashkari, Manjora, Jotaili, Khara, Budhma and Gopalpur of Udakishunganj Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhepura.

Alamnagar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats:

The total area covered by Alamnagar is 470.01 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Alamnagar is: 25°33'52.6"N 86°56'29.0"E.

