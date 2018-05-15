GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aland Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya Wins

Live election result of 46 Aland constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Aland MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
Live election result of 46 Aland constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Aland MLA.
Aland (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,29,638 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,19,328 are male, 1,10,276 female and 34 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.41 and the approximate literacy rate is 63%
Live Status BJP Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7681547.83%Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya
INC7611847.39%B. R. Patil
JD(U)22131.38%Arunkumar C. Patil Hallisalgar
NOTA14450.90%Nota
JD(S)13870.86%Suryakant K. Koralli
IND8080.50%Swami Shivayya
IND3930.24%Ratnappa Ramchandrappa
AIMEP3900.24%Afzal Ansari
BJSC3880.24%Sharanappa Bhimsha Zalake
NDEP3440.21%Kushal Chattru Rathod
IND1990.12%Ansari Jaheer
RSPS1090.07%D. K. Konkate Kerror

KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,114 votes (12.93%) securing 50.67% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.94%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,784 votes (5.1%) registering 37.48% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.48%.

Check the table below for Aland live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

