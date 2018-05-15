Aland Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya Wins

Live Status BJP Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Aland (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,29,638 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,19,328 are male, 1,10,276 female and 34 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.41 and the approximate literacy rate is 63%KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,114 votes (12.93%) securing 50.67% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.94%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,784 votes (5.1%) registering 37.48% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.48%.