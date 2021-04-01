Alandur Candidate List: Key Contests in Alandur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Alandur Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Alandur seat is part of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Anbarasan, T.M. of DMK won from this seat beating Ramachandran, S. of ADMK by a margin of 19,169 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections S. Ramachandran of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Dr. K.Ghayathri Devi of INC by a margin of 5,754 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Sriperumbudur Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Alandur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Alandur constituency are: B. Valarmathi of AIADMK, T. M. Anbarasan of DMK, M. Mohammad Thameem Ansari of SDPI, Sarath Babu of MNM, Karthikeyan of NTK