politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Alandur Candidate List: Key Contests in Alandur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu
1-MIN READ

Alandur Candidate List: Key Contests in Alandur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Alandur constituency are: B. Valarmathi of AIADMK, T. M. Anbarasan of DMK, M. Mohammad Thameem Ansari of SDPI, Sarath Babu of MNM, Karthikeyan of NTK

Alandur Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Alandur seat is part of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Anbarasan, T.M. of DMK won from this seat beating Ramachandran, S. of ADMK by a margin of 19,169 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections S. Ramachandran of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Dr. K.Ghayathri Devi of INC by a margin of 5,754 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Sriperumbudur Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Alandur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Alandur constituency are: B. Valarmathi of AIADMK, T. M. Anbarasan of DMK, M. Mohammad Thameem Ansari of SDPI, Sarath Babu of MNM, Karthikeyan of NTK

Tags
first published:April 01, 2021, 18:56 IST