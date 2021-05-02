Alandur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Alandur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

28. Alandur (अलान्दुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Alandur is part of 5. Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,89,032 eligible electors, of which 1,92,247 were male, 1,96,737 female and 48 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Alandur in 2021 is 1023.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,51,470 eligible electors, of which 1,75,405 were male, 1,76,050 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,39,936 eligible electors, of which 1,21,082 were male, 1,18,854 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alandur in 2016 was 93. In 2011, there were 93.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbarasan, T.M. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Ramachandran, S. of AIADMK by a margin of 19,169 votes which was 8.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 44.64% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, S. Ramachandran of DMDK won in this seat defeating Dr. K.Ghayathri Devi of INC by a margin of 5,754 votes which was 3.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 45.52% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 28. Alandur Assembly segment of Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 20 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Alandur are: T M Anbarasan (DMK), B Valarmathi (AIADMK), N Raja (DMSK), G Kamalakannan (TNIK), Dr R Karthikeyan (NTK), Sarathbabu (MNM), Subashree (AMAK), Dr R Suresh (BMFDP), M Mohammed Thameem Ansari (SDPOI), Rajesh Chinnadurai (NDPSI), J Vincent (RPOIA), E Anbarasu (IND), S Anbarasu (IND), M Anbarasu (IND), M Ashok Kumar (IND), Ali Mohamed (IND), A Abrahamlincon (IND), P Sathiyaraj (IND), K Saravanan (IND), C Saravanan (IND), S V Saravanan (IND), Nithyanandham S (IND), B Raji (IND), M Valarmathi (IND), S Sridhar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.82%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 61.75%, while it was 70.07% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 28. Alandur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 390. In 2011 there were 250 polling stations.

EXTENT:

28. Alandur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Sriperumbudur Taluk (Part) - Ayyappanthangal, Thelliaragaram, Koluthuvancheri, Srinivasapuram, Kovur, Chinnapanicheri, Paraniputhur, Periyapanicheri, Moulivakkam, Madanandapuram, Mugalivakkam, Kolapakkam, Gerugambakkam, Thandalam, Tharapakkam and Irandankattalai villages. Manapakkam (CT). Tambaram Taluk (Part) Cowl Bazaar village. Nandambakkam (TP), St.Thomas Mount-cum-Pallavaram (CB), Alandur (M) and Moovarasampettai (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Alandur is 62 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Alandur is: 13°00’15.5"N 80°09’41.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Alandur results.

