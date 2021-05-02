Alangudi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Alangudi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

182. Alangudi (अलंगुड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Alangudi is part of 31. Sivaganga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.76%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,17,280 eligible electors, of which 1,07,129 were male, 1,10,147 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Alangudi in 2021 is 1028.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,98,988 eligible electors, of which 99,087 were male, 99,900 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,687 eligible electors, of which 84,337 were male, 84,350 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alangudi in 2016 was 51. In 2011, there were 51.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Meyyanathan .Siva .V of DMK won in this seat by defeating Gnana Kalaiselvan of AIADMK by a margin of 9,941 votes which was 6.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 46.17% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Krishnan.Kupa of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Arulmani.S of PMK by a margin of 5,127 votes which was 3.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 182. Alangudi Assembly segment of Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Alangudi are: M Chinnadurai (BSP), Dharma Thangavel (AIADMK), Siva V Meyyanathan (DMK), C Thiruchelvam (NTK), P Balamurugan (MIPA), G Manimegalai (CPIMLL), D Vidangar (AMMK), N Vairavan (MNM), C Jaya (AMPK), V Kannadasan (IND), T Vinayagamoorthy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.45%, while it was 82.02% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 182. Alangudi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 240. In 2011 there were 211 polling stations.

EXTENT:

182. Alangudi constituency comprises of the following areas of Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu: Alangudi Taluk (Part) Keelappatti Rasiamangalam, Pachikkottai, Kulanthai Vinayagar Kottai, Pudukkottai Viduthy, Melapatti Rasiamangalam, Melathur, Keelathur, Vadakadu, Pullanviduthy, Neduvasal Melpathi, Neduvasal Keelpathi, Andavarayapuram, Chettiendal, Anavayal I Bit, Anavayal II Bit, Latchuminarasimmapuram, Pulichangadu, Karambakkaduzamin, Karambakkadu Zamin II Bit, Seriyalur Inam I Bit, Seriyalur Inam II Bit, Panankulam, Kulamangalam South, Kulamangalam North, Kothamangalam South, Sendankudi, Nagaram, Mangadu, Kothamangalam North, Alangadu, Suranviduthy, Kallalangudy, Pallathividuthy, Pathampatti, Kuppagudi, Ayippati, Kovilur Devasthanam, Kovilur, Kothakkottai, Manjanviduthy, Kayampatti, Veppankudi, Imnampatti, Thiruvarangulam, Thirukkattalai, Kaikurichi, Vijayaragunathapuram, Poovarasakkudi, Maniyampalam, Vandakottai, Vallathirakottai, Kalangudi, Kanniyapatti, Nambukuli, Kudalur, Kathakkuruchi, Palaiyur, Muthuppattinam, Kulavoipatti, Thatchinapuram, Venkidakulam, Vennavalkudi, Araiyappatti, Keelaiyur, Senthakudi, Malakudi, Kothamangalam and Isugupatti villages. Alangudi (TP) and Keeramangalam (TP). Arantangi Taluk (Part) Maramadakki, Tirunalur, Paravakkottai, Kurumbur, Sirunattanvayal, Sengamari, Narpavalakkudi, Chidambaraviduthy, Thandhani, Chettikkadu, Avanathankottai, Erukkalakkottai, Poovathakkudi, Periyalur, Neivathali, Sathanendal, Neivelinathapuram, Merpanaikkadu, Vembangudi, Balakrishnapuram, Ramasamipuram, Mathur, Ayingudi, Vallavari, Mangudi, Marudangudi, Rajendirapuram, Silattur, Aliyanilai, Ettiyathali, Arasarkulam, Melpathi, Arasarkulam Keelpathi, Mangalanadu, Amarasimmendrapuram, Ambalpuram, Kodivayal, Vijayapuram, Chidambarapuram, Pidarikkadu, Thuthakkudi, Mannakudi and Manivilanvayal villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Pudukkottai.

The total area covered by Alangudi is 614 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Alangudi is: 10°17’47.0"N 79°00’22.7"E.

