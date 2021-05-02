Alangulam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Alangulam Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

223. Alangulam (अलंगुलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Alangulam is part of 38. Tirunelveli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,429 eligible electors, of which 1,26,278 were male, 1,34,144 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Alangulam in 2021 is 1062.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,44,588 eligible electors, of which 1,19,444 were male, 1,25,144 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,828 eligible electors, of which 1,00,445 were male, 1,03,381 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alangulam in 2016 was 116. In 2011, there were 95.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dr. Poongothai Aladi Aruna of DMK won in this seat by defeating Hepzi Karthikeyan of AIADMK by a margin of 4,754 votes which was 2.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P. G. Rajendran of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Dr.Poongothai Aladi Aruna of DMK by a margin of 299 votes which was 0.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 47.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 223. Alangulam Assembly segment of Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Alangulam are: Paul Manoj Pandian (AIADMK), Dr Poongothai Aladi Aruna (DMK), Rajendranathan (DMDK), A Udhayakumar (PT), M Sangeetha Esak (NTK), S Selvakumar (MNM), Arunkumar K (IND), S Sankar Ganesh Yadav (IND), K Sivaram (IND), Hari Nadar A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.4%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.11%, while it was 81.04% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 223. Alangulam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 306. In 2011 there were 253 polling stations.

EXTENT:

223. Alangulam constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Alangulam Taluk Ambasamudram Taluk (Part) Kadayam perumpathu, Keelakadayam, Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram, Pappakudi, Kasidharmam, Idaikkal, Therkumadathur, Ayan Pottalpudur I, Therku Kadayam, Ravanasamudram, Govindapperi, Ayan Dharmapuramadam, Sivasailam, Virasamudram, Pappankulam, Sengulam, Rengasamudram, Pananjadi, Pallakkal, Adaichani, Kila Ambur and Mela Ambur villages. Alwarkurichi (TP) and Mukkudal (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Alangulam is 580 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Alangulam is: 8°49’44.0"N 77°27’27.7"E.

