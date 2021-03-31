politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Alappuzha Candidate List: Key Contests in Alappuzha Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Alappuzha Candidate List: Key Contests in Alappuzha Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Alappuzha constituency are: P. P. Chitharanjan of CPI(M), K. S. Manoj of CONG, R. Sandeep Vachaspathi of BJP

Alappuzha Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Alappuzha seat is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.Laly Vincent of INC by a margin of 31,032 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv.P.J.Mathew of INC by a margin of 16,342 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alappuzha Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Alappuzha Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Alappuzha constituency are: P. P. Chitharanjan of CPI(M), K. S. Manoj of CONG, R. Sandeep Vachaspathi of BJP

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 15:48 IST