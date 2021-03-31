Alappuzha Candidate List: Key Contests in Alappuzha Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Alappuzha Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Alappuzha seat is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.Laly Vincent of INC by a margin of 31,032 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv.P.J.Mathew of INC by a margin of 16,342 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alappuzha Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Alappuzha Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Alappuzha constituency are: P. P. Chitharanjan of CPI(M), K. S. Manoj of CONG, R. Sandeep Vachaspathi of BJP