Alappuzha Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Alappuzha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

104. Alappuzha (Alleppey) (अलपुझा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Alappuzha district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Alappuzha is part of 15. Alappuzha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,01,990 eligible electors, of which 97,784 were male, 1,04,206 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Alappuzha in 2021 is 1066.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,93,532 eligible electors, of which 93,304 were male, 1,00,228 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,942 eligible electors, of which 84,222 were male, 89,720 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alappuzha in 2016 was 384. In 2011, there were 277.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv.Laly Vincent of INC by a margin of 31,032 votes which was 19.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 53.29% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv.P.J.Mathew of INC by a margin of 16,342 votes which was 11.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 53.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 104. Alappuzha Assembly segment of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Alappuzha are: P P Chitharanjan (CPIM), Dr K S Manoj (INC), Sandeep R (BJP), Subeendran K C (BSP), K A Vinod (SUCOIC), Shylendran (BDPA)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.32%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.72%, while it was 81.2% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 104. Alappuzha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 154. In 2011 there were 153 polling stations.

EXTENT:

104. Alappuzha constituency comprises of the following areas of Alappuzha district of Kerala: Alappuzha Municipality and Wards no. 1-19 & 45-50 and Aryad, Mannanchery and Mararikkulam South Panchayats in Ambalappuzha Taluk and Mararikkulam North Panchayat in Cherthala Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Alappuzha.

The total area covered by Alappuzha is 115 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Alappuzha is: 9°32’21.8"N 76°20’43.8"E.

