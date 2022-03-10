Alapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Alapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ram Chet (BJMP), Shailendra Kumar (VPI), Nikhil Kumar (ASPKR), Ghanshyam (JAP), Kheladi (MAP), R.C. Gond (LKD), Premlata (VIP), Ram Bachan (IND), Sattyambada (INC), Keshradevi Gautam (BSP), Nikesh (AAP), Triveniram (BJP), Tribhuwan Dutt (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.1%, which is -0.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Aneeta of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.



CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.279 Alapur (आलापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Alapur is part of Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.23%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,57,357 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,90,285 were male and 1,67,064 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Alapur in 2019 was: 878 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,10,326 eligible electors, of which 1,75,500 were male,1,47,994 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,84,535 eligible electors, of which 1,55,220 were male, 1,29,311 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alapur in 2017 was 338. In 2012, there were 219 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aneeta of BJP won in this seat defeating Sangeeta of SP by a margin of 12,513 which was 6.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bheem Prasad Sonkar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Tribhuvan Dutt of BSP by a margin of 30,023 votes which was 18.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 48.15% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 279 Alapur Assembly segment of the 62. Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Praveen Kumar Nishad of BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat defeating Bheeshma Shankar of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Alapur are: Ram Chet (BJMP), Shailendra Kumar (VPI), Nikhil Kumar (ASPKR), Ghanshyam (JAP), Kheladi (MAP), R.C. Gond (LKD), Premlata (VIP), Ram Bachan (IND), Sattyambada (INC), Keshradevi Gautam (BSP), Nikesh (AAP), Triveniram (BJP), Tribhuwan Dutt (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.14%, while it was 58.29% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Alapur went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.279 Alapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 346. In 2012, there were 306 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.279 Alapur comprises of the following areas of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Alapur Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Alapur constituency, which are: Tanda, Dhanghata, Khajani, Gopalpur, Atrauliya, Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Katehari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Alapur is approximately 418 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Alapur is: 26°24’12.6"N 82°54’31.0"E.



