Alathur Candidate List: Key Contests in Alathur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Alathur Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Alathur seat is part of the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K.D.Prasenan of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.K Kusalakumar of KECM by a margin of 36,060 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections M.Chandran of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv. K. Kusala Kumar of KECM by a margin of 24,741 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alathur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Alathur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Alathur constituency are: K. D. Prasenan of CPI(M), Palayam Predeep of CONG, Prashanth Sivan of BJP