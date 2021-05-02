Alathur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Alathur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

60. Alathur (अलठुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Alathur is part of 9. Alathur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,70,984 eligible electors, of which 84,483 were male, 86,501 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Alathur in 2021 is 1024.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,65,294 eligible electors, of which 81,505 were male, 83,789 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,827 eligible electors, of which 75,074 were male, 77,753 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alathur in 2016 was 496. In 2011, there were 472.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K.D.Prasenan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv.K Kusalakumar of KCM by a margin of 36,060 votes which was 28.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 55.35% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M.Chandran of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv. K. Kusala Kumar of KCM by a margin of 24,741 votes which was 21.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 57.72% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 60. Alathur Assembly segment of Alathur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Alathur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Alathur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Alathur are: Chandran (BSP), Palayam Pradeep (INC), Prasanth Sivan (BJP), K D Prasenan (CPIM), Rajesh M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.56%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.84%, while it was 75.95% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 60. Alathur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 131. In 2011 there were 131 polling stations.

EXTENT:

60. Alathur constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Alathur, Erimayur, Kizhakkenchery, Kuzhalmannam, Melarcode, Thenkurissi and Vandazhi Panchayats in Alathur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Alathur is 312 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Alathur is: 10°35’23.3"N 76°32’38.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Alathur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here