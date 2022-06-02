Inform Police if Mosques Don’t Play Loudspeakers At 45-55 Decibel: Raj Thackeray to MNS Workers

MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a letter urged party workers to ensure mosques using loudspeakers maintain the permissible limit of 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night and to alert the police in case of violations.

Addressing party workers in Marathi, he called for the distribution of the letter in all households to “ensure that masjids use loudspeakers only between 45 to 55-decibel levels. If not please inform the local police station.” In case of violation of rules, please call the police control room 100 and file a complaint, it said.

“If required, tag them on official police handles on Facebook and Twitter and follow up on the investigation,” he added while directing party workers to distribute the letter to their local wards to inform the people.

Thackeray had been in the news after he recently gave an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray’s hip surgery, scheduled on Wednesday, was postponed after dead cells of novel coronavirus were found in his blood. Doctors at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai informed Thackeray and his relatives that he could not be given anaesthesia because of the presence of dead cells of coronavirus in his blood. Hence the surgery has to be rescheduled for the next week. In the last week of May, Thackeray announced that he was putting off his visit to Ayodhya, scheduled for the first week of June, given the surgery.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.