Algapur Candidate List: Key Contests in Algapur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Algapur Assembly constituency in Hailakandi district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Algapur seat is part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Nizam Uddin Choudhury of AIUDF won from this seat beating Kaushik Rai of BJP by a margin of 17,754 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sahidul Alam Choudhury of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Rahul Roy of INC by a margin of 15,041 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Karimganj Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Algapur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Algapur constituency are: Aptabuddin Laskar of AGP, Nizamuddin Choudhury of AIUDF