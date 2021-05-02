Algapur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Algapur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

8. Algapur (अल्गापुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Hailakandi district of Assam. It shares a border with . Algapur is part of 1. Karimganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,63,049 eligible electors, of which 85,905 were male, 77,140 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Algapur in 2021 is 898.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,43,714 eligible electors, of which 77,806 were male, 65,908 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,31,624 eligible electors, of which 71,018 were male, 60,606 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Algapur in 2016 was 177. In 2011, there were 129.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Nizam Uddin Choudhury of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating Kaushik Rai of BJP by a margin of 17,754 votes which was 14.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 42.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sahidul Alam Choudhury of AGP won in this seat defeating Rahul Roy of INC by a margin of 15,041 votes which was 14.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 53.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes in 8. Algapur Assembly segment of Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Algapur are: Aftab Uddin Laskar (AGP), Nijam Uddin Choudhury (AIUDF), Moon Swarnakar (BJP), Simu Das (AIFB), Alim Uddin Laskar (IND), Imadul Islam Laskar (IND), Kaji Abdul Hakim (IND), Gulzar Ahmed Barbhuiya (IND), Jahanara Begum Mazumder (IND), Daisy Roy (IND), Badrul Islam Barbhuiya (IND), Babul Kumar (IND), Bulbul Alam Choudhury (IND), Brojendra Chandra Das (IND), Manoj Kumar Malakar (IND), Raju Das (IND), Raju Deb (IND), Samin Ahmed Choudhury (IND), Saleh Ahmed Mazumder (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.27%, while it was 80.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 8. Algapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 177. In 2011 there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

8. Algapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Hailakandi district of Assam: Circle No. 1 in Hailakandi thana in Hailakandi sub-division; and circle Nos. 23 and 24 in Silchar thana in Silchar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Hailakandi.

The total area covered by Algapur is 277 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Algapur is: 24°44’31.9"N 92°35’45.6"E.

