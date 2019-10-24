Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
1-min read

Alibag Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अलिबाग): Mahendra Hari Dalvi of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Alibag (अलिबाग) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Mahendra Hari Dalvi
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Alibag Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अलिबाग): Mahendra Hari Dalvi of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Alibag (अलिबाग) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

192. Alibag (अलिबाग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,94,134 eligible electors, of which 1,46,084 were male, 1,48,050 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 170 service voters had also registered to vote.

Alibag Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Rajendra Madhukar Thakur Alias Rajabhau Thakur
SS
--
--
Mahendra Hari Dalvi
VBA
--
--
Ravikant Ramchandra Perekar
LB
--
--
Sandip Bapu Sarang
PWPI
--
--
Subhash Alias Panditshet Patil
IND
--
--
Shrinivas Satyanarayan Mattaparti
PJP
--
--
Hemlata Ramnath Patil
IND
--
--
Dinkar Ganpat Khariwle
IND
--
--
Anand Ranganath Naik
INC
--
--
Adv. Thakur Shraddha Mahesh
BSP
--
--
Anil Baban Gaikwad
IND
--
--
Ashraf Latif Ghatte
IND
--
--
Chintaman Laxman Patil
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,75,945 eligible electors, of which 1,38,567 were male, 1,37,378 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 170 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,45,991.

Alibag has an elector sex ratio of 1013.46.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Subhash Alias Panditshet Patil of PWPI won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 16094 votes which was 7.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PWPI had a vote share of 38.02% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Meenakshi Prabhakar Patil of PWPI won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24148 votes which was 13.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PWPI had a vote share of 53.61% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 192. Alibag Assembly segment of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. Raigad Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.61%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.35%, while it was 70.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.74%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 371 polling stations in 192. Alibag constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 365.

Extent: 192. Alibag constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Alibag Tehsil, Murud Tehsil Roha Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Chanere.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Alibag is: 18.6462 72.983.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Alibag results.

