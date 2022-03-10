Aliganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Aliganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Devendra Singh Rathore (IND), Satyapal Singh Rathore (BJP), Rameshwar Singh Yadav (SP), Saood Ali Khan Alias Junaid Miyan (BSP), Subhash Chandra (INC), Rahul Alias Rahul Kumar Pathak (AAP), Anurag Singh (IND), Gaurav Rathore (IND), Ram Brajesh (IND), Vakil Shah (IND), Samyak Chandra (IND), Kailash Lodhi (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.18%, which is 1.3% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Satyapal Singh Rathaur of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Aliganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.103 Aliganj (अलीगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. Aliganj is part of Farrukhabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 304106 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,65,408 were male and 1,38,697 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aliganj in 2019 was: 839 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,55,368 eligible electors, of which 1,82,669 were male,1,51,267 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,99,641 eligible electors, of which 1,69,162 were male, 1,30,476 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aliganj in 2017 was 1,106. In 2012, there were 972 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Satyapal Singh Rathaur of BJP won in this seat defeating Rameshwar Singh Yadav of SP by a margin of 13,851 which was 6.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.95% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rameshwar Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sanghmitra Maurya of BSP by a margin of 26,021 votes which was 13.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 45.63% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 103 Aliganj Assembly segment of the 40. Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. Mukesh Rajput of BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat defeating Manoj Agarwal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.88%, while it was 66.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Aliganj went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.103 Aliganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 378. In 2012, there were 344 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.103 Aliganj comprises of the following areas of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Aliganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Aliganj constituency, which are: Patiyali, Kaimganj, Amritpur, Bhongaon, Mainpuri, Etah. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Aliganj is approximately 624 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aliganj is: 27°29’02.0"N 79°03’05.0"E.

