1-min read

2 Days After Being Re-elected, Aligarh BJP MP Says Jinnah Portrait in AMU Will be Sent to Pakistan

It may be recalled that it was Satish Gautam who had kicked up the Jinnah controversy storm last year when he sought the removal of the portrait from the AMU.

IANS

Updated:May 25, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
File photo of Satish Gautam.
Aligarh: Two days after being re-elected as BJP MP, Satish Gautam said that his first priority will be to send the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to Pakistan.

"The right place for Jinnah's portrait is not at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), but in Pakistan. There is no change in our stand and it will be sent by whatever means possible," said the newly elected MP.

It may be recalled that it was Satish Gautam who had kicked up the Jinnah controversy storm last year when he sought the removal of the portrait from the AMU.

The BJP MP has written a letter to AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, seeking the status of the Jinnah portrait at AMU.

The issue had surfaced when the portrait came in the open during an exhibition organised at AMU in October, 2018 to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Gautam had raised objections at that time too and the university administration had to removed the portrait from the exhibition and had served a show-cause notice to the librarian for the "lapse".

Thanking his party organisation and voters for giving him a second term from Aligarh, Gautam said: "We are also committed to reservation for SC/ST and OBC students at the AMU, an issue we had been raising time and again. The AMU has to give reservation to these students."

Meanwhile, a section of students in AMU had demanded construction of a temple on the campus for Hindu students.

Replying to a question in this regard, Gautam extended full support to student leader Ajay Singh, who was suspended by the AMU administration after an incident of violence on the campus in February. Gautam also assured to help out the suspended student leader.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
