Aligarh DM Submits Evidence to EC on Rajasthan Guv's Remarks on Return of Modi as PM
The Election Commission is examining his reported remarks in the light of possible violation of the Model Code of Conduct, as holding a constitutional post makes the governor 'apolitical'.
File image of Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh (R) shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: The Aligarh district magistrate has submitted "evidence" to the Election Commission regarding Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's reported remarks supporting the return of Narendra Modi as prime minister, sources said.
The Election Commission is examining his reported remarks in the light of possible violation of the Model Code of Conduct, as holding a constitutional post makes the governor "apolitical".
The sources said details and clip of the comments were submitted to the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Friday.
Addressing BJP workers at his Aligarh residence on March 23, Singh had reportedly said, "All of us are BJP workers and we want the party to win. We want Modiji to become the prime minister."
Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, reportedly made these remarks to placate some agitated BJP members who had gathered outside his house over ticket distribution.
In the 1990s, the Election Commission had expressed displeasure over Himachal Pradesh Governor Gulsher Ahmed campaigning for his son in elections. He had later quit.
