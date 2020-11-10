Alinagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Alinagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Alinagar (अलीनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Alinagar is part of 14. Darbhanga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,69,412 eligible electors, of which 1,40,961 were male, 1,28,274 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,51,508 eligible electors, of which 1,31,994 were male, 1,19,514 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,293 eligible electors, of which 1,14,477 were male, 1,00,816 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alinagar in 2015 was 65. In 2010, there were 48.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Abdul Bari Siddiqui of RJD won in this seat by defeating Mishri Lal Yadav of BJP by a margin of 13,460 votes which was 9.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 48.29% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Abdul Bari Siddiqui of RJD won in this seat defeating Prabhakar Choudhary of JDU by a margin of 4,989 votes which was 4.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 37.22% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 81. Alinagar Assembly segment of Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gopal Jee Thakur won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Alinagar are: Raj Kumar Jha (LJP), Binod Mishra (RJD), Md Nasar Nabab (SJDD), Farhan Alam (LNKP), Mishri Lal Yadav (VIP), Mohammad Jamir (WAP), Vinod Yadav (RVJP), Sanjay Kumar Singh (JAPL), Md Naseem Azam Siddiqui (IND), Fakira Paswan (IND), Rajipal Jha (IND), Shambhu Mishra (IND), Sulekha Devi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.21%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.62%, while it was 47.33% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 269 polling stations in 81. Alinagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 230. In 2010 there were 204 polling stations.

Extent:

81. Alinagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Alinagar, Tardih and Ghanshyampur. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Alinagar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Alinagar is 273.79 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Alinagar is: 26°06'02.5"N 86°15'43.2"E.

