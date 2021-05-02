Alipurduars Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Alipurduars Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

12. Alipurduars (अलीपुरद्वार ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Alipurduar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Alipurduars is part of 2. Alipurduars Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 40.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.7%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,59,691 eligible electors, of which 1,31,679 were male, 1,27,993 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Alipurduars in 2021 is 972.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,36,134 eligible electors, of which 1,21,864 were male, 1,14,268 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,024 eligible electors, of which 1,05,871 were male, 95,158 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Alipurduars in 2016 was 366. In 2011, there were 405.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sourav Chakraborty(Ghutish) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Biswa Ranjan Sarkar of INC by a margin of 11,958 votes which was 5.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Debaprasad Roy (Mithu) of INC won in this seat defeating Kshiti Goswami of RSP by a margin of 6,783 votes which was 3.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 12. Alipurduars Assembly segment of Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Alipurduars are: Deba Prasad Roy (INC), Suman Kanjilal (BJP), Sourav Chakraborty (Ghutis) (TMC), Pijush Kanti Sarma (SUCOIC), Abinash Das (IND), Ashim Roy (IND), Kushal Kumar Roy (IND), Nikhil Chandra Raibir (IND), Rinku Ghosh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.44%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.23%, while it was 86.2% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 12. Alipurduars constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

12. Alipurduars constituency comprises of the following areas of Alipurduar district of West Bengal: 1. Banchukamari, Chakowakheti, Mathura, Parorpar, Patlakhawa, Shalkumar-I, Shalkumar-II, Tapsikhata, Vivekananda-II, Vivekananda-I, GPs of CDB Alipurduar-I 2. Alipurduar Rly Jnc(ct) 3.. Alipurduar (M), 4. Chaporerpar-I, Chaporerpar-II, and Tatpara-II GPs of CDB Alipurduar-II. It shares an inter-state border with Alipurduar.

The total area covered by Alipurduars is 411 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Alipurduars is: 26°32’23.6"N 89°23’25.4"E.

