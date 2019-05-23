English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alipurduars Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Alipurduar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Alipurduars (আলিপুরদুয়ার) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Alipurduars (আলিপুরদুয়ার) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Alipurduars (Alipurduar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.03%. The estimated literacy level of Alipurduars is 71.96%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dasrath Tirkey of TMC won in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 21,397 votes which was 1.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 29.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Manohar Tirkey of RSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 1,12,822 votes which was 12.08% of the total votes polled. RSP had a vote share of 41.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.99% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Alipurduars was: Dasrath Tirkey (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,765 men, 7,15,138 women and 8 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Alipurduars Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Alipurduars is: 26.489 89.527
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अलीपुरद्वार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); আলিপুরদুয়ার, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); अलीपूरद्वार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); અલીપુરદુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); அலிப்பூர்துவார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అలీపుర్ దౌర్స్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಅಲಿಪುರ್ದೌರ್ಸ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); അലിപൂർദ്വാർസ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Manohar Tirkey of RSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 1,12,822 votes which was 12.08% of the total votes polled. RSP had a vote share of 41.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
Alipurduars Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Gergory Trikey
IND
--
--
Prasen Jayant Kindo
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SUCI
--
--
Rabichan Rabha
INC
--
--
Mohanlal Basumata
AITC
--
--
Dasrath Tirkey
RSP
--
--
Mili Oraon
BJP
--
--
John Barla
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.99% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Alipurduars was: Dasrath Tirkey (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,55,765 men, 7,15,138 women and 8 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Alipurduars Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Alipurduars is: 26.489 89.527
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अलीपुरद्वार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); আলিপুরদুয়ার, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); अलीपूरद्वार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); અલીપુરદુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); அலிப்பூர்துவார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అలీపుర్ దౌర్స్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಅಲಿಪುರ್ದೌರ್ಸ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); അലിപൂർദ്വാർസ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results