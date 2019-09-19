Alka Lamba Disqualified from Delhi Assembly After Quitting Party, Joining Congress
The decision was taken on the petition of Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj who said that the Chandni Chowk MLA recently joined the Congress.
File photo. AAP's Alka Lamba in Delhi Assembly.
New Delhi: Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified Alka Lamba from the Assembly under the anti-defection law, days after she announced that she was quitting the AAP and returning to the Congress.
According to a statement, the disqualification of Lamba takes effect from September 6.
With Lamba's disqualification, the Chandni Chowk Assembly seat has fallen vacant.
The decision was taken on the petition of Aam Aadmi Party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj who said that the Chandni Chowk MLA recently joined the Congress.
Earlier this month, Lamba quit the ruling AAP and announced that she has returned to the Congress.
"Alka Lamba, the Respondent in this case, an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, elected from Chandni Chowk (Assembly Constituency No. 20) has become subject to disqualification under Paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution," the statement said.
Former AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra, Sandeep Kumar, Anil Bajpai and Devendra Sehrawat have already been disqualified under the anti-defection law.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Miffed with Ranbir Kapoor's Tentative Film's Title Devil?
- Woman Sets Apartment on Fire While Trying to Burn Love Letter from Her Ex
- After Burning it Out at The Gym, Disha Patani Slays the Dance Floor with Killer Moves
- Unidentified, Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Farmhouse in Telangana
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image