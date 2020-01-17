All 44 Bills Tabled in 6th Delhi Assembly till February 2019 Passed: Poll Watchdog
The Delhi Assembly sat for 101 days -- 20 days per year on an average. It was adjourned 34 times during this period -- the maximum 12 times in 2018, according to an ADR analysis released on Friday.
File photo of the Delhi Assembly.
New Delhi: All the 44 bills tabled in the sixth Delhi Assembly till February last year were passed, according to election watchdog Association For Democratic Reforms.
The Delhi Assembly sat for 101 days -- 20 days per year on an average. It was adjourned 34 times during this period -- the maximum 12 times in 2018, according to an ADR analysis released on Friday.
"A total of 44 Bills were tabled in the Assembly till February 28 last year and all of them were passed. The maximum 23 Bills were passed in 2015," it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Seduce Each Other in What A Man Gotta Do Video
- Who is Arushi Sharma, the New Actress in Love Aaj Kal Trailer?
- Bigg Boss 13: Anup Soni Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says He Never Misbehaved on Balika Vadhu Sets
- The Orange Cafe: After Lucknow, Varanasi to Get First Restaurant Run by Acid Attack Survivors
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now