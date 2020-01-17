All 44 Bills Tabled in 6th Delhi Assembly till February 2019 Passed: Poll Watchdog

New Delhi: All the 44 bills tabled in the sixth Delhi Assembly till February last year were passed, according to election watchdog Association For Democratic Reforms.

The Delhi Assembly sat for 101 days -- 20 days per year on an average. It was adjourned 34 times during this period -- the maximum 12 times in 2018, according to an ADR analysis released on Friday.

"A total of 44 Bills were tabled in the Assembly till February 28 last year and all of them were passed. The maximum 23 Bills were passed in 2015," it said.

