Saharanpur: Triggering a fresh controversy, Union Minister and BJP motormouth leader Giriraj Singh has called Deoband a 'gangotri of terrorism', saying the likes of Hafiz Saeed come from the Uttar Pradesh town. His comments came in the backdrop of protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in the region.

"We were not able to make people aware about CAA. I have always maintained that people from Deoband, who are against CAA, were terrorist; all the big terrorists of the world were born here. I have said it before also that Deoband is Gangotri of Terrorism. The likes of Hafiz Saeed come from here," Singh told reporters in Saharanpur on Tuesday.

Deoband is a town in Saharanpur where women have been protesting against the CAA at Idgah ground since January 27. Some clerics tried to appeal them to end the stir. However, they were greeted with slogans of 'go back' and a few angry women threw bangles at them.

The renowned Islamic seminary of Darul Uloom has also given a memorandum to the central government and the Chief Justice of India, stating that it believes that the nationwide movement against CAA and NRC was to protect the Indian Constitution and its spirit.

The BJP leader's statement came on a day when the saffron party, which had launched a 'high-octane divisive campaign in the middle of anti-CAA protests', faced drubbing in Delhi assembly elections. The BJP had made Shaheen Bagh the focus of its election campaign.

Singh had also courted controversy a week ago when he said that the Shaheen Bagh protest is no longer a movement and has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers, with a conspiracy being plotted against the nation in the country's capital.

यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है।देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

Singh further likened the protests with the Khilafat movement. "An infant died at Shaheen Bagh because of cold and the mother says that he was martyred. Is this not a suicide bomb? If we want to save our country, then we need to beware of this suicide bomb and the second Khilafat movement which is going on," the Union minister said.

