All BJP MPs Told to Reach Delhi Two Days Before July 18 Presidential Poll: Report

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 15:27 IST

New Delhi

The BJP's national president J P Nadda will host a dinner meeting with all MPs of the party on July 16. (File photo: PTI)

In these two days, the party will organise a training and demonstration session on how to cast vote in the presidential elections

The BJP has asked all its MPs to reach Delhi by July 16 and stay here till July 18 to ensure full attendance of all the lawmakers for the presidential election, sources said on Friday. In these two days, the party will organise a training and demonstration session on how to cast vote in the presidential elections, they said.

The BJP’s national president J P Nadda will host a dinner meeting with all MPs of the party on July 16, sources said. The BJP-led NDA has nominated Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate. With the support of the YSR Congress, BJD and a few other parties it is all likely that she will get elected President of India.

first published:July 08, 2022, 15:27 IST
last updated:July 08, 2022, 15:27 IST