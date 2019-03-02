English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All 'Chowkidaars' Not Thieves, Only 'Desh ka Chowkidaar' is Thief, Says Rahul Gandhi
They say they are not thieves but honest people, and ask me to change the slogan, the Congress chief said.
National Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a rally (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying all 'chowkidaars' are not thieves, but only 'desh ka chowkidaar' is a thief.
Addressing a Congress rally here, Gandhi said 'chowkidaars' (watchmen) come to him and complain about the slogan 'chowkidaar chor hain' (watchmen are thieves). They say they are not thieves but honest people, and ask me to change the slogan, the Congress chief said.
"I tell them not to get worried, the entire country knows that when we say 'chowkidaar chor hain' its meant that we are talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Gandhi said, He said, "One chowkidaar has defamed all the chowkidaars."
The Congress chief also attacked the prime minister on the Rafale issue, alleging corruption in the fighter jet deal. The government has repeatedly denied the allegations of graft levelled by the opposition party.
