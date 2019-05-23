English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All Deve Gowda Family Members Trailing Except 1, BJP Races to Leads in 23 Seats: Quick 6 from Karnataka Election Result
The BJP is leading in 23 seats, including in Deve Gowda’s constituency of Tumkur, Tejaswi’s Bangalore North, Bangalore South, Uttara Kannada where Ananth Kumar Hegde is contesting as the party’s candidate and Shimoga where Madhu Bangarappa, son of Sarekoppa Bangarappa who served as the chief minister for about two years in the 90s is contesting.
Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The outcome might spell heartbreak for the HD Deve Gowda family with the former PM trailing in Tumkur, his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of CM HD Kumaraswamy, trailing in Mandya. The silver lining is his other grandson, Prajwal Revanna, who is leading in Hassan. It’s trouble also for the Kumaraswamy government with the opposition BJP leading in 23 of the 28 seats across the state. The Congress is leading in four and the JD(S) in one. Tejaswi Surya is also leading from Bangalore South. Cracks had already started appearing in the coalition government after exit polls predicted a successful outing for the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led BJP in the state. JD(S) spokesperson Tanvir Ahmed has threatened “trouble” for the coalition if numbers don’t favour the alliance today while Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa replied in the same coin, saying poll results 2019 are bound to have an impact on the coalition.
Massive BJP support in Karnataka could mean end of JDS-Congress alliance.
