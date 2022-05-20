'Attempt to Flare Up New Row, Alert Citizens': What PM Modi Told BJP on Language Debate

Amid the recent row over language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and considers them worth worshipping. “We have given importance to every regional language in NEP,” he said, adding that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages.

Earlier in April, actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep engaged in a Twitter spat over Hindi being a national language. Sudeep said that Hindi is “no longer a national language”, considering the success of South Indian films. Hitting back at the actor, Ajay Devgn asked him on Twitter why the south industries dub films in Hindi then.

The issue snowballed quickly, with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai supporting Sudeep’s statement. “Regional languages are important and the respective states follow their regional language that what Sudeep said and he is right. Everyone should respect this,” he told reporters in Hubballi.

PM Modi had last month made a strong pitch for use of local languages in courts, contending that it will increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system and they will feel more connected to it.

“We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it,” PM Modi said, addressing the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts.

Earlier too PM Modi has vouched for local languages. Speaking on the occasion of World Health Day, PM Modi had said that the decision to massively transform medical education in the last eight years has enabled the study of the specialisation in local languages. He added that this will give wings to the aspiration of many youngsters who wish to pursue a career in medical science.

