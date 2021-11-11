All Eyes on Tripura's Municipal Polls, as TMC and BJP Lock Horns in Political Charged Agartala

The municipal polls in Tripura will take place on 25th November but the political temperature is soaring high already. This is going to be TMC’s first litmus test outside Bengal and they are going all out with candidates in all seats of Agartala Corporation.

However, TMC says that it is facing challenges in Tripura, before polls. TMC claims that its candidates are intimidated every day. Yesterday, their candidate of 48 ward house was attacked, the party stated. Subal Bhawmick leader of TMC in Tripura stated “They have become hyena, they are dangerous, they are attacking our women candidate but people have understood them and they will go.” Congress and the Left have already withdrawn their candidature in various areas, however, TMC is still holding on to its candidatures.

Today, from the morning, TMC Rajyosabha MP Susmita Dev sat with party leaders in-front of Tripura police headquarters. Susmita said, “Police here is Dhritarashtra, we have lodged hundreds of complaints but the police here is mute spectator, we will seat here only.”

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told News18 “The problem is they are now trying to find complain only because they know they will not win. When they will be defeated, they will have to show some reason, right? We are not bothered, we will win we know.”

Abhishek Banerjee will visit Tripura before the election, he is supposed to do a meeting just before the municipal polls. Though State Election is due in 2023 but municipal election too is grabbing eyeballs on Tripura.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.