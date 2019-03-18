English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All Goa Congress MLAs Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Claim Over Govt
The leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the party MLAs decided to walk to the Raj Bhawan uninvited after the governor refused to give them an appointment.
File photo of Goa Assembly Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar.
Panaji: All 14 Congress MLAs in Goa met with Governor Mridula Sinha and staked a claim at forming a government in the state following the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) had earlier met in Panaji on Monday morning.
The leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the party MLAs decided to walk to the Raj Bhawan uninvited after the governor refused to give them an appointment.
The opposition party had written to her, staking claim to form the government on Friday and then again on Sunday.
"We are a majority party in the House and still have to struggle to get the appointment. We demand that we be invited to form the government under the circumstances where the (BJP-led) government does not exist after Parrikar's demise," Kavlekar said.
The Congress is currently the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs while the BJP has 12 in the 40-member Assembly.
The strength of the House has now been reduced to 36 due to demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza earlier this year and Parrikar on Sunday and resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte last year.
The Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have three MLAs each, while the NCP has one. There are Independents as well.
The GFP, the MGP and Independents are part of the Parrikar government.
