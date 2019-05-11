All Governors are Govt Stooges: Sanjay Nirupam Wades Into Row in Attempt to Set J&K Guv Straight

Sanjay Nirupam’s attempt to counter Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over remarks about Rajiv Gandhi may end up inviting trouble for the Maharashtra Congress leader.Accusing Malik of playing politics to “save his seat”, Nirupam said all governors in India are “stooges” of the government.“Hamare desh ke jitne governor hote hain wo sarkar ke chamche hote hain. Satya Pal Malik bhi chamcha hi hai. (All governors in India are stooges of the government. Satya Pal Malik is also one such stooge). Rajiv Gandhi was given clean chit by courts in the Bofors case. Arun Jaitley was one of those who gave him a clean chit,” Nirupam said.Malik had said on Thursday that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was initially not corrupt but got involved in the Bofors corruption case “under the influence of some people”.He was reacting to rebel BJP leader Ajay Agarawal releasing a 76-second audio clip in which Malik told the Supreme Court lawyer that Gandhi was not corrupt."Rajiv basically bhrast nahi tha aur yeh mujhe Arun Nehru ne bhi kaha ki AICC se jo kharcha milta tha un dinon, jab yeh ghumtey phirte thay, toh yeh ghair-zaruri kharcha bhi nahi leta tha. Arun Nehru ka yeh kehna tha (Rajiv was not corrupt. In those days when they received money from AICC for their travel, he never took anything unnecessary. This was told to me by Arun Nehru)," he is heard saying in the clip.The governor on Thursday said, "Initially, he (Rajiv Gandhi) was not corrupt but later under the influence of some people, who I will not name, he got involved in the Bofors corruption case."Malik said he and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed quit the Rajya Sabha in the wake of the Bofors corruption case and formed the Jan Morcha."All this means that we accepted that Rajiv Gandhi was involved in the Bofors scandal. Initially, he was good but then he came under influence of people and ultimately he was responsible for Bofors (scam)," he told reporters after inaugurating traffic grade separators here.