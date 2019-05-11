Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

All Governors are Govt Stooges: Sanjay Nirupam Wades Into Row in Attempt to Set J&K Guv Straight

Satya Pal Malik said he and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed quit the Rajya Sabha in the wake of the Bofors corruption case and formed the Jan Morcha.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
All Governors are Govt Stooges: Sanjay Nirupam Wades Into Row in Attempt to Set J&K Guv Straight
File photo of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.
Loading...
New Delhi: Sanjay Nirupam’s attempt to counter Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over remarks about Rajiv Gandhi may end up inviting trouble for the Maharashtra Congress leader.

Accusing Malik of playing politics to “save his seat”, Nirupam said all governors in India are “stooges” of the government.

Hamare desh ke jitne governor hote hain wo sarkar ke chamche hote hain. Satya Pal Malik bhi chamcha hi hai. (All governors in India are stooges of the government. Satya Pal Malik is also one such stooge). Rajiv Gandhi was given clean chit by courts in the Bofors case. Arun Jaitley was one of those who gave him a clean chit,” Nirupam said.

Malik had said on Thursday that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was initially not corrupt but got involved in the Bofors corruption case “under the influence of some people”.

He was reacting to rebel BJP leader Ajay Agarawal releasing a 76-second audio clip in which Malik told the Supreme Court lawyer that Gandhi was not corrupt.

"Rajiv basically bhrast nahi tha aur yeh mujhe Arun Nehru ne bhi kaha ki AICC se jo kharcha milta tha un dinon, jab yeh ghumtey phirte thay, toh yeh ghair-zaruri kharcha bhi nahi leta tha. Arun Nehru ka yeh kehna tha (Rajiv was not corrupt. In those days when they received money from AICC for their travel, he never took anything unnecessary. This was told to me by Arun Nehru)," he is heard saying in the clip.

The governor on Thursday said, "Initially, he (Rajiv Gandhi) was not corrupt but later under the influence of some people, who I will not name, he got involved in the Bofors corruption case."

Malik said he and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed quit the Rajya Sabha in the wake of the Bofors corruption case and formed the Jan Morcha.

"All this means that we accepted that Rajiv Gandhi was involved in the Bofors scandal. Initially, he was good but then he came under influence of people and ultimately he was responsible for Bofors (scam)," he told reporters after inaugurating traffic grade separators here.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.