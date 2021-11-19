'All Govt Agencies Keep an Eye On Me...': Nawab Malik's 'Warning' Before Dubai Visit

Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Friday announced that he would be travelling to Dubai for four days after taking all requisite Central and State governments’ clearances.

In a tongue-in-cheek farewell tweet, Malik formally requested “all government agencies keep an eye on me and track my movement" while he is abroad.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National Spokesperson has been in the limelight for carrying out an unprecedented ‘in-depth investigation’ against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on various issues.

Among other things, the minister has gone hammer-and-tongs after the narcotics super-sleuth for allegedly producing fake documents to usurp a plum job in the Indian Revenue Service from the reserved category.

Through his series of media briefings since early-October, Malik has also slammed Wankhede of questionable links, carrying out a “fraudulent" (farzi) raid on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2, allegedly letting off certain select persons or his friends and specifically “targeting" film personalities like Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, to get maximum publicity with little recovery of drugs.

Once, he had even accused Wankhede of going to Maldives allegedly to finalise extortion deals with glamour world personalities, which the officer had vehemently denied.

Finally, the cornered Wankhede family moved the Bombay High Court with a defamation suit of Rs 1.25 crore and sought ‘interim relief’ to gag Malik’s defamatory statements in public, which will be decided upon on Monday (November 22)

