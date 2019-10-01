Mamata Banerjee Misleading People about NRC, All Infiltrators Will Be Thrown Out of India, Says Amit Shah
Chief Minister Banerjee has accused the BJP of creating panic over NRC and has frequently said she will not allow the exercise in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses an event in Kolkata on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday reiterated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in West Bengal and that all infiltrators will be thrown out of the country. But before implementing NRC in the state, the Citizenship (amendment) Bill will be passed to accord Indian citizenship to all Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees, he added.
"Didi [Mamata Banerjee] is saying she will not let NRC happen in West Bengal, but I assure you that each and every infiltrator in India will be shown the door. You know when she was in opposition and the Left was in power, she used to say infiltrators must be forced to leave India," Shah said at an event at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium.
"Today I want to assure Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees — you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don't believe rumours. Before the NRC, we will bring in the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship," he said.
Many residents of West Bengal are in a state of panic – if some politicians and observers are to be believed – over the issue of the Centre’s counter-infiltration tool NRC. About a dozen people have allegedly either ended their lives or died of shock on learning that, after Assam, the drive against illegal immigrants would be implemented in Bengal.
The issue has become the latest flashpoint between the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and is looking to make inroads into this yet-to-be-conquered terrain by the 2021 assembly polls.
Chief Minister Banerjee has accused the BJP of creating panic over NRC and has frequently said she will not allow the exercise in the state. "The NRC exercise will not be carried out in Bengal or anywhere else in country, it was conducted in Assam due to Assam accord," she had earlier said.
(With inputs from agencies)
