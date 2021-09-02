'All is Not Well in Congress': Harish Rawat Says 'Won't Hide' Chinks in Armour But Confident of Resolution

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday revealed that the Grand Old Party has been struggling from within and pointed at a few misses in the state which is gearing up for elections in 2022.

“Not all is well in Congress. I don’t want to hid from you. Those angry ministers who did not come to meet me, I thank them. The government did some things very well which we could not appreciate. It is due to the Amarinder Singh government that the Bargari case is out of the clutches of the CBI," he said.

Rawat has left for Uttarakhand from Chandigarh and in the coming days, will meet the party high command in Delhi.

Rawat had landed in Chandigarh on Thursday and began confabulations with the state leaders, including PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who continued to target the Capt Amarinder Singh government over various issues.

Apart from Sidhu, his close confidant and MLA Pargat Singh, a known CM baiter, also met Rawat at the Congress Bhavan to discuss the latest developments in the party. Significantly, Pargat had just few days back hit out at Punjab government claiming it had still to fulfill a lot of the promises made to the people of the state during the assembly elections.

With assembly elections a few months away, the chief minister and the party president are still to come to terms and be on the same page. Though the two had formed a coordination committee a month back deciding that every minister would be visiting the Congress bhawan and address the issues of the people, but a few days after that as a show of strength Amarinder started meeting old and senior Congress leaders who spoke in favour of the government.

At least 55 MLAs even attended a dinner party hosted by cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi.

To counter this Sidhu publicly decided to show his authority and had said if not allowed to function freely he would not take it lying down. Rawat was in Chandigarh to again meet the CM and the party president and the MLAs. Before entering the meeting Rawat said, “Both the CM and the party president have sat across the table and sorted out differences, there is no reason why they cannot do it again.’’

